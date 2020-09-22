Advertisement

SC guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Mail In Ballot Drop Box
Mail In Ballot Drop Box(WCJB)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The General Assembly passed a law allowing all South Carolina voters to vote absentee in the November presidential election.

That means there are three methods that anyone registered to vote may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in person on election day.

The South Carolina Election Commission is bracing for a record-breaking number of absentee voters. To ensure you don’t have issues casting your vote, read the following information carefully.

Below are instructions for voters depending on the way you wish to vote, courtesy of SCVOTES.org.

First, people need to register to vote online or register by calling your county office.

The deadline to register to vote online is Sunday, October 4.

To find your sample ballot to prepare for voting, click or tap here.

MORE: GA guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Absentee-by-mail

  1. Voters must apply for a ballot online or by mail
  2. Complete the application and email, fax, or mail it in to your county office. All voters are eligible under the “State of Emergency” reason
  3. Applications are due into election offices by October 24
  4. Receive your absentee ballot (voters who applied early will receive it 30 days before election day)
  5. Return absentee ballot
    1. Officials recommend putting your ballot in the mail by October 27
    2. Ballot is due to county voter registration office by November 3 at 7 p.m.
  6. Track your vote at scVOTES.org

Absentee-in-person

Voting begins October 5.

Voting ends November 2 at 5 p.m.

  1. Go to your county election office or extension office (Call your county for details. Find contact info here: scvotes.gov/how-register-absentee-voting)
  2. Bring a photo ID (one of the following):
    1. South Carolina Driver’s License
    2. ID Card Issued by South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
    3. South Carolina Voter Registration Card with Photo
    4. Federal Military ID
    5. U.S. Passport
  3. Apply to vote absentee at the precinct. All voters eligible under “State of Emergency” reason
  4. Cast your ballot that day

Absentee-in-person is the most efficient method, according to officials.

Election officials say it may also be the safest, because fewer people typically vote at one time during absentee days than on election day.

Voting in person on election day

  1. Check your voting location.
  2. Arrive at your voting location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  3. Bring pen, mask, and photo ID (one of the following):
    1. SC Driver’s License
    2. SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
    3. SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
    4. Federal Military ID
    5. US Passport
  4. Cast your ballot

COVID-19 SAFETY PROCEDURES AT THE POLLS

  • Check-in stations and equipment is at least six feet part
  • Surfaces regularly sanitized
  • Voters given a cotton swab to use on touchscreens
  • Sneeze guards for check-in areas
  • Poll managers given masks and gloves

Click or tap here for more details.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GA guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
There are three methods that anyone registered to vote in Georgia may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in-person on election day.

News

Federal judge says you won’t need a witness signature for your absentee ballot this November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
Ernestine Moore, like many other South Carolina voters, will be casting her absentee ballot by mail for the 2020 November General Election.

News

Columbia County thieves want to steal the metals in your car parts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
If you started your car right now, it probably would sound normal. That’s thanks to a catalytic converter, a part you may have never even heard of.

News

Thieves targeting cars in Columbia County

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Tow truck drivers plead for more safety on the job after one of their own is killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The search is still on for a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a local tow truck driver. But that driver’s death is bringing to light just how dangerous the job can be.

News

Driver's death sheds light on dangers of job

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

‘God knew what he was doing’: Family speaks on impact of long-time deputy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The community mourning the death of Richmond County Sgt. Charles Norton, the veteran sheriff’s deputy who passed away Sunday from complications of COVID-19.

News

AU starts saliva testing on Sept 28

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Richmond County Sergeant dies from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

One Richmond County school remains closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
All Richmond County schools were closed Friday due to flooding in the area, but one school extended its closure through Monday and Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.