SC guide to voting in 2020 presidential election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The General Assembly passed a law allowing all South Carolina voters to vote absentee in the November presidential election.
That means there are three methods that anyone registered to vote may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in person on election day.
The South Carolina Election Commission is bracing for a record-breaking number of absentee voters. To ensure you don’t have issues casting your vote, read the following information carefully.
Below are instructions for voters depending on the way you wish to vote, courtesy of SCVOTES.org.
First, people need to register to vote online or register by calling your county office.
The deadline to register to vote online is Sunday, October 4.
To find your sample ballot to prepare for voting, click or tap here.
Absentee-by-mail
- Voters must apply for a ballot online or by mail
- Complete the application and email, fax, or mail it in to your county office. All voters are eligible under the “State of Emergency” reason
- Applications are due into election offices by October 24
- Receive your absentee ballot (voters who applied early will receive it 30 days before election day)
- Return absentee ballot
- Officials recommend putting your ballot in the mail by October 27
- Ballot is due to county voter registration office by November 3 at 7 p.m.
- Track your vote at scVOTES.org
Absentee-in-person
Voting begins October 5.
Voting ends November 2 at 5 p.m.
- Go to your county election office or extension office (Call your county for details. Find contact info here: scvotes.gov/how-register-absentee-voting)
- Bring a photo ID (one of the following):
- South Carolina Driver’s License
- ID Card Issued by South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
- South Carolina Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- U.S. Passport
- Apply to vote absentee at the precinct. All voters eligible under “State of Emergency” reason
- Cast your ballot that day
Absentee-in-person is the most efficient method, according to officials.
Election officials say it may also be the safest, because fewer people typically vote at one time during absentee days than on election day.
Voting in person on election day
- Check your voting location.
- Arrive at your voting location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Bring pen, mask, and photo ID (one of the following):
- SC Driver’s License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
- Cast your ballot
COVID-19 SAFETY PROCEDURES AT THE POLLS
- Check-in stations and equipment is at least six feet part
- Surfaces regularly sanitized
- Voters given a cotton swab to use on touchscreens
- Sneeze guards for check-in areas
- Poll managers given masks and gloves
Click or tap here for more details.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.