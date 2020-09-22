SC guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The General Assembly passed a law allowing all South Carolina voters to vote absentee in the November presidential election.

That means there are three methods that anyone registered to vote may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in person on election day.

The South Carolina Election Commission is bracing for a record-breaking number of absentee voters. To ensure you don’t have issues casting your vote, read the following information carefully.

Below are instructions for voters depending on the way you wish to vote, courtesy of SCVOTES.org .

First, people need to register to vote online or register by calling your county office .

The deadline to register to vote online is Sunday, October 4.

To find your sample ballot to prepare for voting, click or tap here .

Absentee-by-mail

Voters must apply for a ballot online or by mail Complete the application and email, fax, or mail it in to your county office. All voters are eligible under the “State of Emergency” reason Applications are due into election offices by October 24 Receive your absentee ballot (voters who applied early will receive it 30 days before election day) Return absentee ballot Officials recommend putting your ballot in the mail by October 27 Ballot is due to county voter registration office by November 3 at 7 p.m. Track your vote at scVOTES.org

Absentee-in-person

Voting begins October 5.

Voting ends November 2 at 5 p.m.

Go to your county election office or extension office (Call your county for details. Find contact info here: scvotes.gov/how-register-absentee-voting Bring a photo ID (one of the following): South Carolina Driver’s License ID Card Issued by South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles South Carolina Voter Registration Card with Photo Federal Military ID U.S. Passport Apply to vote absentee at the precinct. All voters eligible under “State of Emergency” reason Cast your ballot that day

Absentee-in-person is the most efficient method, according to officials.

Election officials say it may also be the safest, because fewer people typically vote at one time during absentee days than on election day.

Voting in person on election day

Check your voting location Arrive at your voting location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Bring pen, mask, and photo ID (one of the following): SC Driver’s License SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card SC Voter Registration Card with Photo Federal Military ID US Passport Cast your ballot

COVID-19 SAFETY PROCEDURES AT THE POLLS

Check-in stations and equipment is at least six feet part

Surfaces regularly sanitized

Voters given a cotton swab to use on touchscreens

Sneeze guards for check-in areas

Poll managers given masks and gloves

Click or tap here for more details .

