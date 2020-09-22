One dead in private plane crash reported in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead after a private plane crashed off White Rock Road.

The FAA and GBI are currently assisting local authorities.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 182 crashed in a pond near Lincolnton, Georgia at 5:45 p.m. today. The pilot was the sole person aboard.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pond on the private property is owned by the sole victim’s father. The father was reportedly outside when the crash occurred.

The sheriff’s office also confirms that the victim is a male. Identification has not yet been released.

Per the FAA, officials will release the aircraft registration and will investigate the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

