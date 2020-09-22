No. 1 Clemson, Swinney worried about COVID during bye week

(AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s biggest bye-week worry for the top-ranked Tigers is COVID-19.

Swinney is happy his players get a chance to de-stress after a long preseason camp full of uncertainties.

He’s also aware that there will be more time away from the facility, more contact with people and students around town and increased risk of catching the virus before Clemson gets back on the field against Virginia on Oct. 3.

Swinney said he’s counting on his players to follow guidelines as successfully as they have so far to stay healthy and available to play.

