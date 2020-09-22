Advertisement

Money Magazine says this CSRA town is the No. 1 place to live in U.S.

Evans' Lady A Pavilion is one of the city's most well-known places for gathering.
Evans' Lady A Pavilion is one of the city's most well-known places for gathering.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans, Georgia -- take a bow. You’ve just been named the number place to live in America by Money Magazine.

According to the magazine, the 29,000+ resident suburb of Augusta beat out other well-known cities like Charleston, South Carolina to take the crown of the best place to live.

“A fast-growing town with a welcoming atmosphere and southern charm," the magazine wrote on its website.

In their write-up, Money gives props to the town’s “good-paying jobs in healthcare, administration, and the military nearby.”

They also give thumbs up to the Columbia County School District, the affordability of homes in the area, and overall quality of life.

The magazine considered several data points when reaching their conclusion, including the local economy, cost of living, diversity, education, income, health and safety, and other items.

Columbia County officials, meanwhile, praised the magazine’s ranking.

“This recognition is the result of many years of good leadership and decision making by citizens, staff, and elected officials. We are truly blessed to live in such an outstanding area,” Columbia County Chairman Doug Duncan said in a statement.

In 2019, the magazine named Clarksville, Tennessee as the top town. Only one city in Georgia, Johns Creek cracked the top 25 last year.

