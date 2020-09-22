Advertisement

Man wanted for questioning in Home Depot theft

The pictured suspect is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft that occurred at a Home Depot.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man in reference to a theft.

The theft occurred at the Home Depot located at 273 Bobby Jones Expressway on September 9, 2020.

If you have information about this subject or the theft incident, contact Deputy Thomas Langford at  (706) 821-1038.

You can also contact any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

