Local school boards to get COVID-19 updates today
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
School boards on both sides of the Savannah River will meet today to get COVID-19 updates on schools:
- The Columbia County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will be streamed at https://www.ccboe.net.
- The Aiken County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m., and the meeting will be streamed at https://www.acpsd.net.
- The Edgefield County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m., and the meeting will be streamed at https://ecsd.edgefield.k12.sc.us.
The Richmond County Board of Education will get an update on its schools next week, Sept. 29.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.