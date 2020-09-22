Local school boards to get COVID-19 updates today

School boards on both sides of the Savannah River will meet today to get COVID-19 updates on schools:

The Columbia County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will be streamed at https://www.ccboe.net

The Aiken County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m., and the meeting will be streamed at https://www.acpsd.net

The Edgefield County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m., and the meeting will be streamed at https://ecsd.edgefield.k12.sc.us

The Richmond County Board of Education will get an update on its schools next week, Sept. 29.

