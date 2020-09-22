Advertisement

Justice Dept.: 179 arrested in darknet opioid takedown

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials arrested 179 people and seized more than $6.5 million in a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the darknet, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

The operation, which mainly occurred in the U.S. and in Europe, comes more than a year after officials took down the “Wall Street Market,” which was believed to be one of the largest illegal online marketplaces on the darknet.

From left, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, ICE Acting Deputy Director Derek Benner, FBI Director Christopher Wray and DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea announce a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the darknet during a press conference at the Department of Justice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Washington.
From left, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, ICE Acting Deputy Director Derek Benner, FBI Director Christopher Wray and DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea announce a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the darknet during a press conference at the Department of Justice, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in Washington.(Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)

The darknet is a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools, most notably the Tor Browser.

As part of the initiative, law enforcement officials seized over $6.5 million in cash and virtual currency, in addition to 500 kilograms of drugs, the Justice Department said. About 275 kilograms of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and other opioids, had been seized in the U.S.

The arrests include 119 made in the U.S., two in Canada, 42 in Germany, eight in the Netherlands, four in the United Kingdom, three in Austria and one in Sweden. The Justice Department said its investigation was ongoing and investigators were still working to identify other individuals behind darknet accounts.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said the takedown showed “there will be no safe haven for drug dealing in cyberspace.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NASA unveils $28 billion plan to land first woman on the moon

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
NASA is unveiling plans to send the first woman to the moon.

National

Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

National

Wet weather along the Gulf Coast while fires rage on the West Coast

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
Wet weather drenches the Gulf Coast while fires rage on the West Coast.

National

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National

Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff’s department did not immediately have a comment Tuesday.

Latest News

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

National Politics

At UN, Trump raps China for virus as US deaths hit 200,000

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN
Trump is not popular at the United Nations and his speech this year comes at a time when U.N. members are pushing back against Washington.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on legacy of Justice Ginsburg and filling her seat

Updated: 43 minutes ago

National

City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful.

National

Jon Mattingly: Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting sends candid email to LMPD colleagues

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By John Wise
LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly confirmed to WAVE 3 News that he sent a strongly-worded email to his department colleagues early Tuesday morning.