Hazard pay for state workers, teacher pay increases on hold until 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate passed a budget and has sent it to the House, but it’s too late for state workers and teachers hoping for a bump in pay this year.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, sent a budget plan to the House Ways and Means committee Tuesday.

The bill, which includes hazard pay for some state employees and money for teacher pay increases, was passed by the Senate on Sept. 16.

However, this is the last week of a two-week special session. That means the bill will not be taken up on the House floor during the special session.

The state will continue to be funded at Fiscal Year 2019-20 levels under a continuing resolution passed by lawmakers earlier this year.

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, has said he hopes to take up these issues in January when lawmakers return.