Advertisement

Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace

Denny Hamlin smiles after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Denny Hamlin smiles after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year’s Cup title, made the announcement on social media.

The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming.

Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. There’s been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bullpen, defense preserves Braves 5-4 win over Marlins

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin Riley’s two-run double capped a wild first inning and the deep Atlanta bullpen took it from there, pushing the Braves a step closer to a third straight NL East with a 5-4 win over the second-place Miami Marlins.

Sports

AP source: NFL fines 3 coaches, clubs for unmasked coaches

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn’t announcing specific fines, said Denver’s Vic Fangio, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carroll were each docked $100,000. Their teams were fined $250,000 each.

Sports

LHP Cole Hamels done for year after just 1 start for Braves

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamels reported shortly before the start of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins that he just didn’t feel like he could get anything on the ball. He was scheduled to make his second start Tuesday after struggling throughout the year to overcome shoulder and triceps issues.

Sports

No. 1 Clemson, Swinney worried about COVID during bye week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s biggest bye-week worry for the top-ranked Tigers is COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Panthers’ McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Sports

‘Match made in heaven’: Deion Sanders to coach Jackson State

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has been hired as Jackson State’s football coach.

Sports

Barkley, 49ers hit with potentially season-ending injuries

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A star-studded lineup of NFL players departed their games with injuries on Sunday.

Sports

Rally puts Padres back in playoffs for 1st time in 14 years

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The San Diego Padres are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-4 with a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland.

Sports

White inactive for Patriots following death of father

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.

Sports

Wright, Acuña lead 1st-place Braves to 7-0 win over Mets

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday.