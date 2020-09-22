Grab a cup of joe with an Aiken officer on Oct. 16

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Join the Aiken department of public safety and community members for coffee and some good conversation.

The event, Coffee with a Cop, is on a mission to improve trust and build relationships between the community and law enforcement agencies – one cup of coffee at a time.

The event will be on Friday, October 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Lessie B. Price; Aiken Senior Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave NW, Aiken, South Carolina 29801.

Those interested in the event can call 803-643-2181 for more information.

