Golden Harvest accepts $5,000 donation for COVID-19 assistance

KAMO revealed a check for $5,000 that was presented to Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann.
KAMO revealed a check for $5,000 that was presented to Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank has received a $5,000 donation from KAMO Facilities Solutions & Supplies Co. to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

On Friday, KAMO revealed a check for $5,000 that was presented to Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann.

Harris Weinstein, President of KAMO Facility Solutions and Supplies has served on the board of directors' executive committee for Golden Harvest for a little over three years.

MORE | 2 local causes vie for votes to land $25,000 grants

“This donation for the COVID-19 relief wasn’t a hard decision to make,” Weinstein said.

Breitmann said Golden Harvest is grateful for the help.

“Impacts from COVID-19 have pushed food insecurity up by 41% in our 25-county service area, so we’re seeing an elevated need for emergency food across the communities we serve,” Breitmann said. “Many of the families coming to us for assistance right now are receiving food help for the first time.”

KAMO is at 1326 Reynolds St. in Augusta.

