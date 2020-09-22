Advertisement

GA guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

People vote at voting booths in the Georgia's primary election at Park Tavern on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There are three methods that anyone registered to vote in Georgia may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in-person on election day.

Below are instructions for voters, courtesy of the Secretary of State Office.

First, people need to register to vote online or register by calling your county office.

The deadline to register to vote online is Monday, October 5.

To find your sample ballot to prepare for voting, click or tap here.

MORE: SC guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Absentee-by-mail

  1. Voters must apply for a ballot online or by mail
  2. Complete the application and email, fax, or mail it in to your county office.
  3. Georgia law allows for absentee by mail ballots to be requested up to 180 days before an election.
  4. Receive your absentee ballot.
  5. Return absentee ballot
    1. Ballot is due to county voter registration office by November 3 at 7:00 p.m.
  6. Track your vote at Georgia My Voter Page

Absentee-in-person

Georgia law provides three weeks of in-person early voting in regularly scheduled primaries and elections.

October 12 - October 30: Early in-person voting for the general election

  1. Go to your county election office or extension office (Call your county for details. Find those locations here.)
  2. Bring a photo ID (one of the following):
    1. Georgia Driver’s License
    2. ID Card Issued by Georgia Department of Driver Services
    3. Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state.
    4. Georgia Voter Registration Card with Photo
    5. Federal Military ID
    6. U.S. Passport
    7. Valid tribal photo ID
  3. Apply to vote absentee at the precinct.
  4. Cast your ballot that day

Voting in person on election day

  1. Check your voting location.
  2. Arrive at your voting location between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Anyone in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  3. Bring pen, mask, and photo ID (one of the following):
    1. Georgia Driver’s License
    2. ID Card Issued by Georgia Department of Driver Services
    3. Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state.
    4. Georgia Voter Registration Card with Photo
    5. Federal Military ID
    6. U.S. Passport
    7. Valid tribal photo ID
  4. Cast your ballot

Click or tap here for more details.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved. WIS contributed to this report.

