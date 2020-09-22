Fire burns three-quarters of house in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Much of a house was destroyed by fire early this morning at 2132 Roosevelt Drive in Augusta.

Crews were on the scene soon after 2:30 a.m. checking whether anyone was inside after the fire was reported by neighbors.

Three-quarters of the house was burned.

Authorities were unsure what caused the fire, which is under investigation.

The house is a few blocks south of White Road and west of Olive Road.

