Ever heard of glamping? Welcome to camping with a glamorous twist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s growth in Columbia County that keeps drawing businesses to the area.

One company is trying to make its way to Wildwood Park in Appling. They promise fun for the family regardless if they like the outdoors or not.

Maybe the idea of camping sounds great in theory, but sleeping on the hard ground or not having access to that morning cup of coffee just doesn’t sound appealing. What if you could enjoy the great outdoors while sleeping in a comfy bed, with access to air conditioning, electricity, and a fridge?

Well, you can, and it’s called glamping.

“It’s enjoying the outdoors, but without sacrificing comfort, luxury, and style,” said Rebeka Self, co-owner of Georgia Glamping.

Nathan and Rebeka Self’s company has been pretty successful this year.

“We’ve been booked at 100 percent both weeknights and weekends since May 1,” Nathan said.

“We really found that most families have one person that loves the outdoors and one person that wants to be out there but just wants to be a little more comfortable,” Rebeka said.

And what better place to expand a business than in the county that boasts the number one place to live in America?

“We’ve always thought Columbia County is prime for growth,” Nathan said. “We see the things that are happening in your county, different agencies moving there, we really believe that it’s an up and coming part of the state.”

Each tent is equipped with a real bed, a mini-fridge, a coffee machine, and -- would it really be glamping without electricity, heating, and air?

Georgia Glamping says prices for their campsites range from $134 to $189 per night.

“We’ve just gotten a lot of people outdoors that might never want to go camping,” Rebeka said.

The company plans to take over four campsites at the park.

But Shelly Blackburn with the county’s Consumer and Visitors Bureau says people who enjoy typical camping shouldn’t have to worry about glampers taking their spots.

“They actually developed a few new campsites for this purpose and they opened up some that had been closed previously,” Blackburn said.

From an economic standpoint, the projections don’t look bad either.

“I think that we’re going to have people coming in from all over the southeast to experience it and we know when they come to town, they spend money here,” Blackburn said.

The one thing Georgia Glamping says they can’t promise is that there won’t be any bugs.

Georgia Glamping still has to get final approval at the next county commission meeting on Oct. 6 before their year-long lease at Wildwood Park is official.

The Corps of Engineers has to approve the contract as well.

