Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep our weather pattern quiet this evening through tonight. Winds will be calm overnight and stay less than 5 mph. A few high level clouds from tropical depression Beta are expected across the area tonight into Wednesday as the system slowly inches eastward. Lows will be on the cooler side again early Wednesday down in the mid to low 50s.

More clouds than sun are expected during the day Wednesday as high level clouds from Beta near the Texas-Louisiana coast filter in to the region. We will remain dry on Wednesday, despite the lack of sun most of the day. Highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 70s with winds variable throughout the day between 3-8 mph.

Moisture starts to build across the region Thursday as the remnants of Beta continues inland. This will continue cloud cover across the region and bring us the chance for a few showers by later in the day Thursday, most likely Thursday night. Highs on Thursday will be a little warmer and get up to 80. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed many CSRA counties under a low flash flood threat late Thursday into early Friday. (WRDW)

Most of the rain from what’s left of Beta is expected to move through the region Thursday night and through the day Friday. Rain totals look to exceed an inch in some spots of the CSRA with isolated areas getting over 2″. The weekend forecast will be tricky and dependent on how fast the remnants of Beta push east of the area along with the timing of our next front. Right now it looks like some showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but that is subject to change. Keep it here for updates.

