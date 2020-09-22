Council discusses Phase 1 of Greeneway connector

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Greeneway access can add to the value of a neighborhood, and people living along Bluff Avenue will be happy to hear that. But those same neighbors would have to give up some of their yards to make it happen.

The million-dollar plan would connect with the Greeneway near Crystal Lake, and run it along Bluff Avenue all the way over to West Avenue.

“This is a project I’ve been fighting for, believe it or not, for eight years now. Seven plus years ever since I got on the council.”

The North Augusta City Council has plans for the first phase of connecting the Greeneway to downtown.

“I’m all about the business community, and this is purely recreational, a way to help the business community and a way to further economic development,” Fletcher Dickert, North Augusta councilman, said.

It involves connecting the Greeneway to the corner of West Terrace and Bluff Avenue -- an 8-foot wide sidewalk would run down Bluff Avenue towards the municipal building.

N. Augusta talks Greeneway extension plans

“So, this is a streetscape project as well. So, it’s going to put underground the storm system, the curb and gutter, street lighting, and so forth. So, it’s really going to improve Bluff Avenue,” Dickert explained.

People living along Bluff will see the benefits, but the project will take some of their yards and cut across driveways. And powerlines will run underground.

Eva Beach, who lives on the corner near where the connecter is supposed to go is excited about the change.

“You have to get out and get a walk-in once a day, and it’s a pleasant place to be, I feel comfortable there,” she said.

And she’s just hoping there will be more than just a crosswalk at the intersection.

“I’m hoping to see streetlights out there, and perhaps I’ll put a word in for a caution light right out here (laughs). We could use that,” Beach said.

The city council still has a lot to consider, including hearing from all the people who live along Bluff Drive. That’s planned for upcoming council sessions, along with a discussion about a possible boat dock at the amphitheater.

