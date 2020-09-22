Child injured after being hit by car in Edgefield County
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a child on a bike was hit by a car.
Details are extremely limited, but SCHP officials say the incident happened at 2 p.m. on Gregory Lake Road at Hickory Hill Drive in Edgefield County.
No word on the child’s condition.
More on this story as it develops.
