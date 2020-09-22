Advertisement

Child injured after being hit by car in Edgefield County

ambulance
ambulance(WMTW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a child on a bike was hit by a car.

Details are extremely limited, but SCHP officials say the incident happened at 2 p.m. on Gregory Lake Road at Hickory Hill Drive in Edgefield County.

No word on the child’s condition.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

