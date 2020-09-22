Advertisement

Bullpen, defense preserves Braves 5-4 win over Marlins

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo, Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley’s two-run double capped a wild first inning and the deep Atlanta bullpen took it from there, pushing the Braves a step closer to a third straight NL East with a 5-4 win over the second-place Miami Marlins.

Tyler Matzek pitched two hitless innings for the win after taking over for Huascar Ynoa. Darren O’Day and Chris Martin each worked a scoreless frame, Will Smith escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, and Mark Melancon benefited from a brilliant defensive play to claim his 11th save.

The Braves could clinch the division title as soon as Tuesday.

