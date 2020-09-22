Bullpen, defense preserves Braves 5-4 win over Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley’s two-run double capped a wild first inning and the deep Atlanta bullpen took it from there, pushing the Braves a step closer to a third straight NL East with a 5-4 win over the second-place Miami Marlins.

Tyler Matzek pitched two hitless innings for the win after taking over for Huascar Ynoa. Darren O’Day and Chris Martin each worked a scoreless frame, Will Smith escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, and Mark Melancon benefited from a brilliant defensive play to claim his 11th save.

The Braves could clinch the division title as soon as Tuesday.

