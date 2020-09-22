Barnwell County man charged in Bamberg County slaying

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a man in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting death of Jeremy Craddock in the Bamberg County community of Olar.

Craddock was discovered dead in a vehicle near the area of Memorial Church Road.

Dean Troy Stevens, 35, of Barnwell County, was charged Monday with murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime, according to SLED.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevens was booked into the Barnwell County jail, according to SLED.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

