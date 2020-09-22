Advertisement

Aiken shelter hosts virtual adoption, weekend kitten event

If you still want to meet these cats and other animals in person, you can visit the shelter at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken!(Source: SPCA Albrecht Center via YouTube)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SPCA Albrecht Center is back with new animals in its virtual adoption center and upcoming events to help even more animals find forever homes.

Check out the latest animals available in the 9/20/20 to 9/27/20 virtual adoption center!

If you still want to meet the animals in person, you can visit the shelter at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken! Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Masks are required for entering. And the shelter asks that only serious adopters and volunteers come to the shelter at this time.

The community can also join the SPCA Albrecht Center and some adoptable kittens at Aiken Saddlery this Saturday, September 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1044 East Pine Log Rd, Aiken. For a limited time, cat and kitten adoption fees are just $25.00!

