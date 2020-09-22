Aiken County sports ticket sales go online

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School sports fans in Aiken County can now get tickets online.

Ticket sales started Monday for all Aiken County middle and high school sports through a site called GoFan.

A link will be one the homepage of each school, as well as that of Aiken County Public Schools.

Tickets will only be sold at games if seats are still available, but seats are limited to those that are socially distanced.

