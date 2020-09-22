2 local causes vie for votes to land $25,000 grants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two CSRA organizations are among hundreds across the U.S. hoping to win a $25,000 grant through State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

Organizers said 2,000 nominations were received through the crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. A review committee selected the top 200 finalists, with 36 states represented.

From Wednesday through Oct. 2, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The top 40 vote-getters will get a $25,000 grant.

Eight Georgia organizations made the finalist list, including:

AMIkids Savannah River in Sylvania , a nonprofit residential program serving boys in the foster care system. It seeks the funds to address problems with an aging facility that’s desperately in need of repairs. Learn more at , a nonprofit residential program serving boys in the foster care system. It seeks the funds to address problems with an aging facility that’s desperately in need of repairs. Learn more at https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2033722?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa&v=1

Westminster Schools of Augusta, which would use the funds to help launch a local robotics league to let students become creators, rather than merely consumers, of technology. Learn more at , which would use the funds to help launch a local robotics league to let students become creators, rather than merely consumers, of technology. Learn more at https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2034747?tmaadmin=cx5wne6n59n58uaa&v=1

Anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day that can all be used on one cause or spread out among multiple causes. The top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced Nov. 4.

