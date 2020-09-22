Advertisement

2 local causes vie for votes to land $25,000 grants

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic(KNOE)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two CSRA organizations are among hundreds across the U.S. hoping to win a $25,000 grant through State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

Organizers said 2,000 nominations were received through the crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. A review committee selected the top 200 finalists, with 36 states represented.

From Wednesday through Oct. 2, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The top 40 vote-getters will get a $25,000 grant.

Eight Georgia organizations made the finalist list, including:

Anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day that can all be used on one cause or spread out among multiple causes. The top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced Nov. 4.

MORE | Money Magazine says this CSRA town is the No. 1 place to live in U.S.

