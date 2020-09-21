Advertisement

With cash windfall, Biden adds media buys in Georgia

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, about the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden is using a campaign cash advantage over President Donald Trump to add Republican-leaning Georgia and Iowa to his paid media footprint.

That brings the Democratic challenger’s television and digital battleground map to an even dozen states.

The expansion reflects Biden’s newfound status as a fundraising behemoth and his campaign’s longstanding promise to set up “multiple paths” to the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.

The Biden campaign confirmed Sunday that Democrats' joint financial operation had $466 million cash on hand to begin September; Trump and the GOP had $325 million.

