Advertisement

US Space Force deploys to vast new frontier: Arabian Desert

Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.
Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.(Source: U.S. Space Force)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Members of the newly formed U.S. Space Force are deploying troops to a vast new frontier: the Arabian Peninsula.

Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.

The new military branch, pushed by President Donald Trump, has provoked skepticism in Congress, satire on Netflix, and, with its uncannily similar logo, “Star Trek” jokes about future intergalactic battles.

But the Middle East already saw what military experts call the first “space war” in 1991′s Desert Storm operation to liberate Kuwait and today faces new threats from Iran’s missile program and satellite-jamming operations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

National Politics

Pressure mounts on GOP senators over filling Ginsburg seat

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to rush a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as pressure mounted on senators to support or oppose a quick vote to fill the seat.

Coronavirus

Surgeon general, S.C. leaders launch new COVID-19 testing initiative

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
U.S. Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams was in South Carolina to help the state launch an expansive multi-day COVID-19 testing initiative.

Business

Papa John’s moving key operations to new Atlanta headquarters

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Pizza chain announces it's moving much of its operations from Louisville, Ky., to a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

Community

North Augusta leaders to discuss law enforcement march, Greeneway

Updated: 54 minutes ago
A resolution will be heard in favor of a permit for an Oct. 24 march supporting law enforcement on Georgia Avenue to Calhoun Park.

Latest News

National

Hollywood Minute: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' score big at Emmys

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
The Sunday night telecast was Hollywood's first major awards show since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

National

GOP, Dems battle over Ginsburg replacement for SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for a vote but can likely only lose three GOP senators for the nomination to pass.

News

Brunswick police shooting takes life of suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Brunswick Police Department.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

Business

Monster cargo ship is in Charleston after visiting Savannah

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The CMA CGM Brazil is about 1,200 long — the length of four football fields.