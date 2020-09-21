U.S. hits 200K COVID-19 deaths, a total that could double by January

The United States has reached another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

An NBC News tally shows more than 200,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.

Cases have passed 6.7 million.

California, Texas, Florida and New York currently have the highest number of infections.

Back in March, during the peak of the pandemic, health officials predicted up to 200,000 deaths if people followed precautions perfectly.

Now, experts say there could be more than 400,000 fatalities by January.

