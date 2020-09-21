Advertisement

Tornado touched down in Orangeburg County, weather agency confirms

Officials with the National Weather Service are still investigating damage after at least four tornadoes occurred in the Midlands on Thursday. (Source: National Weather Service/Twitter)
Officials with the National Weather Service are still investigating damage after at least four tornadoes occurred in the Midlands on Thursday. (Source: National Weather Service/Twitter)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. - Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed at least four tornadoes took place in the Midlands on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, two of the tornadoes happened in Calhoun County. One touched down near St. Matthews while another formed in the far eastern part of the county.

One tornado was also confirmed in southeastern Orangeburg County near I-95 and the other happened in Clarendon County near Lake Marion.

Agency officials say these were all weak tornadoes. They are still investigating the damage.

Meanwhile in Georgia

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Effingham County early Thursday

According to the agency survey team, the tornado was EF-1 with an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 mph. The maximum path width was 150 yards and the path length was 2.65 miles.

The team conducted a ground and aerial survey and determined the tornado began near the intersection of Low Ground Road and Burnt Tree Drive. The tornado continued north-northeast across a wooded and marshy region where it snapped and uprooted several trees. As it crossed Little McCall Road, it snapped and and uprooted several large trees over the properties of six homes along the road, none of which sustained significant structural damage.

The tornado then moved into the Cypress Cove neighborhood, where it removed siding and some roof shingles to approximately 18 homes. T

MORE | Authorities receive more than 100 reports of invasive lizard in South Carolina

From reports by WIS and WTOC.

Latest News

News

S.C. lawmakers continue special session with money discussions

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
The South Carolina House and Senate are expected to hash out differences on how to spend the $700 million in federal COVID-19 aid that has not already been allocated.

News

With cash windfall, Biden adds media buys in Georgia

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A move into Georgia brings the Democratic presidential nominee's TV and digital battleground map to an even dozen states.

Coronavirus

U.S. hits 200K COVID-19 deaths, a total that could double by January

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The United States has reached another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

News

Where Sens. Kelly Loeffler, Lindsey Graham, stand on Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Although some favor holding off on approving a successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that’s not the case with GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Surgeon general, S.C. leaders launch new COVID-19 testing initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
U.S. Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams was in South Carolina to help the state launch an expansive multi-day COVID-19 testing initiative.

Business

Papa John’s moving key operations to new Atlanta headquarters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Pizza chain announces it's moving much of its operations from Louisville, Ky., to a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

Community

North Augusta leaders to discuss law enforcement march, Greeneway

Updated: 2 hours ago
A resolution will be heard in favor of a permit for an Oct. 24 march supporting law enforcement on Georgia Avenue to Calhoun Park.

News

Brunswick police shooting takes life of suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Brunswick Police Department.

Business

Monster cargo ship is in Charleston after visiting Savannah

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The CMA CGM Brazil is about 1,200 long — the length of four football fields.

Business

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to hold virtual job fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Online interviews will take place for several key full-time juvenile justice positions, including juvenile correctional officers, food service workers and housekeepers.