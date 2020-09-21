Tornado touched down in Orangeburg County, weather agency confirms

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. - Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed at least four tornadoes took place in the Midlands on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, two of the tornadoes happened in Calhoun County. One touched down near St. Matthews while another formed in the far eastern part of the county.

One tornado was also confirmed in southeastern Orangeburg County near I-95 and the other happened in Clarendon County near Lake Marion.

Agency officials say these were all weak tornadoes. They are still investigating the damage.

Meanwhile in Georgia

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Effingham County early Thursday

According to the agency survey team, the tornado was EF-1 with an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 mph. The maximum path width was 150 yards and the path length was 2.65 miles.

The team conducted a ground and aerial survey and determined the tornado began near the intersection of Low Ground Road and Burnt Tree Drive. The tornado continued north-northeast across a wooded and marshy region where it snapped and uprooted several trees. As it crossed Little McCall Road, it snapped and and uprooted several large trees over the properties of six homes along the road, none of which sustained significant structural damage.

The tornado then moved into the Cypress Cove neighborhood, where it removed siding and some roof shingles to approximately 18 homes. T

From reports by WIS and WTOC.