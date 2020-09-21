Surgeon general, S.C. leaders launch new COVID-19 testing initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Surgeon General Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams was in South Carolina to help the state launch an expansive multi-day COVID-19 testing initiative.

Adams was joined by Gov. Henry McMaster, Department of Health and Environmental Control Acting Director Marshall Taylor and Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler, Mayor Steve Benjamin, and University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen to launch the initiative om Saturday.

These testing events are part of an effort to temporarily increase federal support to communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

These sites can test up to 5,000 people a day. The goal is to catch COVID-19 cases that would have otherwise gone undetected in an effort to flatten the curve.

The locations of the new testing sites can be found here.

The tests will be free of charge.

