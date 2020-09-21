SRS gains 24 coronavirus cases in a week

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site gained 24 cases of coronavirus among its workforce last week.

Spokeswoman Amy Boyette announced that as of Friday morning, there had been a total of 512 cases of COVID-19 among the SRS workforce. She said 471 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

A week earlier, there had been 488 confirmed cases.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

