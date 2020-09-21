SC woman celebrated with parade for her 100th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of family, friends, and community members gathered in Eastover to celebrate a huge milestone for one midlands woman.

“God blessed us with a beautiful day,” said William Scott Jr.

Julia Mae Highsmith Scott turns 100 years old on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

“She has been blessed and she’s a blessing to so many people, she has a winning personality,” said Pastor Napoleon Deveaux.

Scott’s family decided because of the COVID-19 pandemic that they would hold a birthday parade instead of a party.

The line to drive past and wish Ms. Scott a happy birthday stretched at least a mile down the road-- and included Richland County Sheriffs deputies, multiple fire trucks and dozens of cars.

“Mother (Scott) is well known,” said Pastor Deveaux.

Some of Scott’s seven children helped organize the event and many of her thirty-eight grandchildren, seventy-six great grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren took part in the massive celebration.

“Happy Birthday Gigi, I love you,” said Scott’s 8-year-old great-granddaughter.

Those in attendance described Julia Mae Highsmith Scott as a woman of God who cares deeply for her family.

“My mother is 100 years old, she is a God fearing woman, a lot of people in the community know her,” added William Scott Jr.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.