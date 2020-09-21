Advertisement

S.C. lawmakers continue special session with money discussions

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The September special session of the South Carolina Legislature continues this week with more discussions about money.

The House and Senate are expected to hash out differences on how to spend the $700 million in federal COVID-19 aid that has not already been allocated.

Their differences are mostly minor.

The Senate put $420 million of it toward replenishing the fund that pays unemployment benefits, while the House is putting $450 million into that fund.

The two-week special session should be the last meeting of the Legislature this session.

Lawmakers have only met occasionally since the COVID-19 pandemic started in mid-March.

