Rally puts Padres back in playoffs for 1st time in 14 years

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-4 with a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland.

The clincher came in the finale of a series that was moved from Seattle because of poor air quality due to wildfires, so the Mariners were considered the home team and batted last.

After closer Trevor Rosenthal, another newcomer, struck out Phillip Ervin for the final out, the Padres had a brief but joyous celebration in the infield.

