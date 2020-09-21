Papa John’s moving key operations to new Atlanta headquarters

ATLANTA - Papa John’s is setting up shop in Georgia.

The pizza chain announced that it’s moving much of its operations from Louisville, Ky., to a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

Papa John’s President Rob Lynch cited Atlanta’s airport as a key reason for the move.

He says it will allow the company to connect to both domestic and international markets.Louisville-based pizza giant Papa John’s announced plans to open a new global headquarters in Atlanta.

Moving to the Atlanta global headquarters are the menu innovation, marketing, customer experience, human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, development, and communications offices.

Remaining in Louisville, where John Schnatter founded his pizza empire in 1984, will be the chain’s IT, supply chain and legal teams.

After stepping down as CEO in 2018 for controversial remarks he had made about the NFL, Schnatter later resigned as chairman of the board when reports surfaced that he had used a racial slur on a sensitivity training call.

Papa John’s is still looking to nail down a specific location in Atlanta.

An article in Thursday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution said 200 corporate jobs will be in Atlanta next year. Some of those will be newly-created jobs, while others will be those relocating from Louisville.

There are currently 750 people working on the corporate team in Louisville, the majority of whom will remain working locally.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked increased deliveries and sales for many pizza restaurants and chains. Papa John’s stock price opened Thursday at $84.50, up more than double its price of $38.72 on March 17.

