Advertisement

North Augusta leaders to discuss law enforcement march, Greeneway

(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council will meet tonight to discuss a march to show support of law enforcement.

At the 7 p.m. meeting, a resolution will be heard in favor of a permit for the march on Georgia Avenue to Calhoun Park.

Organizers have scheduled the march for Oct. 24.

There are a couple of big topics on the agenda tonight for a virtual study session:

  • The Engineering and Public Works Committee plans to revisit discussions on the preliminary downtown Greeneway connector design. It would connect the riverfront to downtown. City leaders say they want to use Bluff Avenue to make the connection.
  • Also on the agenda are plans for a boat dock at the amphitheater.

The study session will start at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

MORE | Authorities receive more than 100 reports of invasive lizard in South Carolina

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s another reason to fill out your census form: You can win a TV

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
You can go to any of the six Augusta libraries to fill out the census form, and you will be entered to win a 50-inch, 4K Samsung TV.

News

‘May her memory start a revolution’: Aiken group honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
People across the country and right here at home continue to mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

‘I want to know why’: People from across Georgia gather at rally for Julian Lewis

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
It has been over a month since 60-year-old Julian Lewis was killed by a Georgia State Trooper in Sylvania. On Saturday, people from across the state of Georgia gathered outside City Hall in Sylvania for a rally in his honor.

News

Missing Arts in the Heart? Go online for the alternative

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
|
By Staff
The annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival as we know it is a bust this year due to the pandemic. But all is not lost, due to technology.

Latest News

News

Fort Gordon holds POW/MIA remembrance ceremony

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Fort Gordon will be honoring local veterans who fought for our country.

News

Cut-outs will fill USC Aiken theater seats — and you can sponsor one

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT
|
By Staff
A fundraiser will give University of South Carolina Aiken performers the chance to perform to a “packed” house.

Community

City of Aiken yard sale won’t be held this year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Staff
A yard sale that had been scheduled for Saturday at Eustis Park and the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Youth Center has been canceled.

News

Augusta Regional Airport seeks submissions of art to display

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:13 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Two- and three-dimensional artists are welcome to submit applications for their work to be displayed at Augusta Regional Airport.

News

Burke County deputies help return lost grave marker

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to return a grave marker to its rightful place at the Midville City Cemetery.

News

44th Aiken’s Makin crafts festival moves virtual

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
On Friday and Saturday, Park Avenue in downtown Aiken would have been filled with crafter’s and shoppers. However, the 44th Annual Aiken’s Makin craft show was cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.