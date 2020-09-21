North Augusta leaders to discuss law enforcement march, Greeneway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council will meet tonight to discuss a march to show support of law enforcement.

At the 7 p.m. meeting, a resolution will be heard in favor of a permit for the march on Georgia Avenue to Calhoun Park.

Organizers have scheduled the march for Oct. 24.

There are a couple of big topics on the agenda tonight for a virtual study session:

The Engineering and Public Works Committee plans to revisit discussions on the preliminary downtown Greeneway connector design. It would connect the riverfront to downtown. City leaders say they want to use Bluff Avenue to make the connection.

Also on the agenda are plans for a boat dock at the amphitheater.

The study session will start at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.