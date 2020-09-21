Advertisement

New details unveiled after body found in barrel

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office incident report provides more details in the case where a body was found in a barrel.

According to the report, officials located the barrel following a tip from a resident who heard gunshots and men talking on a nearby bridge earlier in the day.

The resident reportedly thought the men were night hunting and passed the scene to see if there was a dead deer. Instead, the report said, the resident found the barrel in a creek below the bridge.

Deputies and officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources arrived at the scene a short time later to help retrieve the barrel.

Officials eventually pulled the barrel up from the creek and realized there was a body inside of it.

The coroner confirmed that the male was 60-year old Thomas Lee Gainey of Lexington County. Gainey had been deceased for 24 to 48 hours when his body was found. A cause of death has not been determined.

