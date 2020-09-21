Advertisement

Nebraska man charged in protester’s death dies by suicide

Jacob Gardner, of Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Hillsboro Police Department said in a news release.
Jacob Gardner, of Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Hillsboro Police Department said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A white business owner charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a Black man during protests in Nebraska has died by suicide days after his indictment, his attorney said Sunday.

Jacob Gardner, of Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, the Hillsboro Police Department said in a news release. His attorney, Stu Dornan, said in a news conference Sunday evening that Gardner’s death was a suicide.

“Unfortunately there are two men who have died in a terrible tragedy,” Dornan said. “It’s a terrible tragedy for the Omaha community, it’s a terrible tragedy for James Scurlock and his family. It’s a terrible tragedy for the Gardner family.”

A grand jury on Tuesday charged Gardner, 38, with manslaughter in the death of James Scurlock, the Black man authorities say Gardner shot May 30 during a protest against police brutality and racial injustice outside Gardner’s bar in Omaha, Nebraska. Gardner was also charged with attempted assault, making terroristic threats and using a gun to commit a felony.

Gardner had said the shooting was done in self-defense.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially decided not to charge Gardner, saying he acted in self-defense. After intense criticism, a grand jury was called to examine the case, resulting in charges being filed against Gardner.

Dornan said Gardner, who had gone to California after the shooting, was “really shook up” after the grand jury’s indictment.

“The grand jury indictment was a shock to him, and it was a shock to us,” Dornan said.

Attorney Tom Monaghan, who also spoke during Sunday’s news conference, said “the community of Omaha had convicted Mr. Gardner on social media.”

Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin has said the grand jury reviewed additional evidence that Kleine didn’t have, including texts from Gardner’s phone, messages on his Facebook profile and his interactions with bystanders before coming into contact with Spurlock.

Franklin declined to provide specifics of what the new evidence shows except to say it undermines the notion of self-defense.

An arrest warrant was approved for Gardner on Friday. He was scheduled to return to Omaha on Sunday to face the charges against him, Dornan said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Foot Locker stores to double as voter registration sites

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

News

Tornado touched down in Orangeburg County, weather agency confirms

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed at least four tornadoes took place in the South Carolina Midlands on Thursday.

National

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

Latest News

News

S.C. lawmakers continue special session with money discussions

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
The South Carolina House and Senate are expected to hash out differences on how to spend the $700 million in federal COVID-19 aid that has not already been allocated.

News

With cash windfall, Biden adds media buys in Georgia

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A move into Georgia brings the Democratic presidential nominee's TV and digital battleground map to an even dozen states.

Coronavirus

U.S. hits 200K COVID-19 deaths, a total that could double by January

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The United States has reached another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

National Politics

Judge agrees to delay US government restrictions on WeChat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has approved a request from a group of U.S. WeChat users to delay looming federal government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use.

News

Where Sens. Kelly Loeffler, Lindsey Graham, stand on Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Although some favor holding off on approving a successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that’s not the case with GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.