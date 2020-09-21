Advertisement

Monster cargo ship is in Charleston after visiting Savannah

The Brazil is the largest container ship ever to serve the U.S. East Coast, with a capacity of more than 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units. (Source: Georgia Ports Authority)
Sep. 21, 2020
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/WTOC) - The largest ship to ever visit the East Coast is docked in the Palmetto State this morning a few days after paying a visit to Savannah.

The CMA CGM Brazil arrived in Charleston on Sunday morning.

It’s about 1,200 long — the length of four football fields.

The vessel traveled from Malaysia to Egypt, Vietnam and China before coming to the East Coast.

It’s carrying various commodities including general department store and retail goods in addition to hardware, tools and more.

Port officials say it’s a big deal to have the ship in South Carolina because there are only four ports nationwide that can hold a ship this big.

“We’ve bought taller cranes, fortified our wharfs, improved our yard equipment, depended our harbor. all of these things are what allowed us to bring this ship in successfully,” said Barbara Melvin, chief operating officer of the South Carolina Ports Authority.

The ship is leaving today to go to Halifax, Nova Scotia. Officials say they are tracking its path, and they expect it to return to Charleston in about three months.

Last week, the ship paid a visit to Savannah.

The Georgia Ports Authority says, 20 years ago, it never would have imagined a vessel this big to pass through the Port of Savannah.

The authority’s chief says Friday was a celebration of the ongoing Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, which will deepen the river from 42 feet to 47.

“Every foot that we gave, we can load up to 200 more containers. So, five feet, 1,000 more containers on a vessel like this,” Executive Director Griff Lynch said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

