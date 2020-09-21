“May her memory start a revolution” Aiken group honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) -

People across the country and right here at home continue to mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RBG was only the second women to ever sit on the Supreme Court and a vigil in Aiken Sunday night remembered her as a champion of women’s rights and a cultural icon.

“I am about her age maybe just a little bit younger, and so I went through so many of the same things that she did. I experienced things like not being able to get a credit card without my husband signing, and being asked whether or not I plan to get pregnant when I got a job. So those kinds of things are very meaningful to me as” said organizer Karin Sisk.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, September 18th from complications of pancreatic cancer. But the women who shattered glass celling’s, won’t be forgotten.

Sisk recalled the moment when her and her husband heard the news of Ginsburg’s passing.

″We were left breathless at that time because she was just, such a beacon of hope to us" she said.

Sisk says she and the SC League of Women Voters held a candlelight vigil to honor Ginsburg and discuss her impact.

Ginsburg Co-founded the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, and as a lawyer, won 5 out of 6 gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court.

Once nominated in 1993, Ginsburg lead several landmark women’s rights decisions in the Supreme Court and inspired the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act.

“It’s always wonderful to know that there is hope. And there are young people picking up the torch that she has left behind. And we have so many of them out here today” said Sisk.

One of those young people, Amethyst Marroquin a Senior at USC Aiken, spoke at the event about the importance of carrying that torch.

“It’s going to be tough work, but she already put in most of the work for us, now we have to continue it” Marroquin said.

87 years of life, and a legacy that will last even longer.

“May her memory be a blessing, and may her memory start a revolution” said Marroquin.

Ginsburg served 27 years on the Supreme Court and President Trump says he plans to nominate a successor this week. However, many democrats in congress are pushing to hold off on replacing Ginsburg until after the election.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.