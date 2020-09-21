Advertisement

‘Match made in heaven’: Deion Sanders to coach Jackson State

Deion Sanders opens his jacket to show it lined with the JSU logo. Jackson State University introduced the NFL Hall of Famer as their new head football coach Monday morning.
Deion Sanders opens his jacket to show it lined with the JSU logo. Jackson State University introduced the NFL Hall of Famer as their new head football coach Monday morning.(Source: WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has been hired as Jackson State’s football coach.

Sanders made the announcement on the first episode of the “21st & Prime” podcast on Barstool Sports and was introduced Monday by the school.

He’s currently the offensive coordinator at a prep school in Cedar Hill, Texas. This will be Sanders' first head coaching job.

He replaces John Hendrick and will take over the Tigers this spring. The Southwestern Athletic Conference school postponed fall sports because of the pandemic. Sanders calls the job “a match made in heaven.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Panthers’ McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Sports

Barkley, 49ers hit with potentially season-ending injuries

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A star-studded lineup of NFL players departed their games with injuries on Sunday.

Sports

Rally puts Padres back in playoffs for 1st time in 14 years

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The San Diego Padres are returning to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-4 with a three-run rally in the 11th inning that included a go-ahead double by newcomer Mitch Moreland.

Sports

White inactive for Patriots following death of father

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.

Latest News

Sports

Wright, Acuña lead 1st-place Braves to 7-0 win over Mets

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Wright allowed only one hit in the best start of his big league career, pitching into the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves past the New York Mets 7-0 on Sunday.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open his own way. Whether he’s a mad scientist for his approach to the game or a revolutionary in golf, he quieted skeptics with a powerful victory.

Sports

Navy stages school-record comeback, stuns Tulane 27-24

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards and Bijan Nichols kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to help Navy stage a school-record 24-point comeback and beat Tulane 27-24.

Sports

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Sports

Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson overwhelm The Citadel 49-0

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and No. 1 Clemson beat The Citadel 49-0.

Sports

Bettman: Next NHL season could start in December or January

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Commissioner Gary Bettman says he wouldn’t be surprised if the next NHL season begins after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date.