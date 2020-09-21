Advertisement

Long-time Richmond County deputy dies

Sgt. Charles Norton joined the Sheriff's Office in 1998.
Sgt. Charles Norton joined the Sheriff's Office in 1998.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A long-time deputy from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has passed away due to a medical issue he had been dealing with the past few months, according to a Facebook post from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Charles Norton started with the sheriff’s office in 1998.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office expressed their condolences via Facebook for friends and family of Sgt. Charles Norton.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office expressed their condolences via Facebook for friends and family of Sgt. Charles Norton.

The post says, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as well as the family & friends of Sergeant Charles Norton.”

