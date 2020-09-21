Here’s another reason to fill out your census form: You can win a TV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve heard it from News 12 and our local leaders: Don’t forget to fill out your census form.

If you haven’t done it yet, you can do it this week — and have a chance to win a TV for it.

You can go to any of the six Augusta libraries to fill out the census form, and you will be entered to win a 50-inch, 4K Samsung TV. The final deadline is Sept. 30.

The census is important because it determines number of representatives and funding at both the federal and state levels.

