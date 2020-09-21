Advertisement

‘God knew what he was doing’: Family speaks on impact of long-time deputy

By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community mourning the death of Richmond County Sgt. Charles Norton, the veteran sheriff’s deputy who passed away Sunday from complications of COVID-19.

Sgt. Norton’s death marks the first coronavirus death in the line of duty for the agency. And it was during his time in the agency, his family says, that he left a huge impact on the area.

“We have just begun to start the process and get the ball rolling to lay him to rest,” Veronica Norton, Norton’s wife, said.

The sergeant battled the virus for months before he died from complications the virus brought.

“It was so unexpected. So unexpected,” Veronica said.

Norton served Richmond County as a deputy for 22 years and loved what he did.

“He made them feel so comfortable. He made them feel so much safer,” Veronica said.

He worked as a field operations officer -- it’s where he felt he could help the most people. His service to his community often carried on past his shift.

“He was the one who kept us going and kept the church open and kept the church together,” William Anderson, pastor at the South Augusta Church of Christ, said.

Anderson says Norton can never be replaced.

“There’s going to be a big hole that nobody can fill. But nobody else could fill it and it won’t take one person or two people could take their place because they were great servants,” Anderson said.

Veronica says her husband was a good Christian man and has one message for anyone who knew him.

“God knew what he was doing. God knew what he was doing. And if they say that Charles touched their lives, let his memory live on positively,” she said.

The Norton family says that Charles also served his country for 20 years in the United States Army.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

