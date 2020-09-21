Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to hold virtual job fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is hiring.

The agency is hosting a statewide virtual hiring event from Tuesday through Thursday.

Online interviews will take place for several key full-time positions, including juvenile correctional officers, food service workers and housekeepers statewide.

In Augusta, a special education teacher position is open.

You have to register for the event.

Additional details on how to register are available at https://djj.georgia.gov/events/2020-09-22/statewide-virtual-hiring-eventy.

A special military salary incentive of up to 10 percent will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty. For more information, call 404-294-3431 or email djjhiringevent@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.