Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to hold virtual job fair

By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is hiring.

The agency is hosting a statewide virtual hiring event from Tuesday through Thursday.

Online interviews will take place for several key full-time positions, including juvenile correctional officers, food service workers and housekeepers statewide.

MORE | Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

In Augusta, a special education teacher position is open.

You have to register for the event.

Additional details on how to register are available at https://djj.georgia.gov/events/2020-09-22/statewide-virtual-hiring-eventy.

A special military salary incentive of up to 10 percent will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty. For more information, call 404-294-3431 or email djjhiringevent@gmail.com.

