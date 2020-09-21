Advertisement

For now, TikTok, WeChat are under reprieve from U.S. ban

FILE - A federal judge has approved a request from a group of WeChat users to delay looming U.S. government restrictions that could effectively make the popular app nearly impossible to use. In a ruling dated Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said the government's actions would affect users' First Amendment rights as an effective ban on the app removes their platform for communication.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW YORK - A federal judge is blocking President Donald Trump’s ban on downloading the social media app WeChat in the United States.

The ruling says a group of U.S.-based WeChat users showed “serious questions” in their claim that Trump’s ban threatens their First Amendment rights.

WeChat is a messaging-focused app popular with many Chinese-speaking Americans that serves as a lifeline to friends, family, customers and business contacts in China. It’s owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

The judge’s decision yesterday comes after the president approved a deal involving the ban of another app.

The Trump administration has targeted WeChat and another Chinese-owned app, TikTok, for national security and data privacy concerns, in the latest flashpoint amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. The administration contends that the data of U.S. users collected by the two apps could be shared with the Chinese government.

The Commerce Department issued restrictions against TikTok and WeChat that were supposed to go into effect Sunday night.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said he supported a proposed deal that would have TikTok partner with Oracle and Walmart to form a U.S. company. There is still a chance that TikTok could be banned in the U.S. as of Nov. 12 if the deal isn’t completed, under the restrictions put in place by the Commerce Department.

However, a restriction to bar TikTok from app stores in the U.S., similar to what WeChat faced, was pushed back a week to Sept. 27 after Trump backed the latest TikTok deal.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that the government will ensure that under the TikTok-Oracle-Walmart deal, no American’s data would end up in the possession of the Chinese government.

