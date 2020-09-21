Family shoplifts nearly $500 in items at Martinez Walmart, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family loaded up two shopping carts with merchandise at a local Walmart and left without paying, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

It started when the family entered the store at 260 Bobby Jones Expressway around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the agency.

The stolen items added up to $498.88, according to authorities.

Authorities released surveillance photos from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-4066 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.

This photo shows a member of a family that the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says was involved in a shoplifting incident Sept. 17, 2020, in Martinez. (WRDW)

