Family shoplifts nearly $500 in items at Martinez Walmart, deputies say
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family loaded up two shopping carts with merchandise at a local Walmart and left without paying, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
It started when the family entered the store at 260 Bobby Jones Expressway around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the agency.
The stolen items added up to $498.88, according to authorities.
Authorities released surveillance photos from the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ken Waller at 706-541-4066 or kwaller@columbiacountyso.org.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.