Do you recognize this suspect in Augusta armed robbery?
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a person suspected of committing an armed robbery early today at a local gas station.
The robbery took place at the Raceway at 3481 Wrightsboro Road.
The robber left the scene in a small white sedan, authorities said.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
