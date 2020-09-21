Advertisement

Do you recognize this suspect in Augusta armed robbery?

This surveillance photo is from the robbery early Sept. 21, 2020, of a Raceway in Augusta.
This surveillance photo is from the robbery early Sept. 21, 2020, of a Raceway in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a person suspected of committing an armed robbery early today at a local gas station.

The robbery took place at the Raceway at 3481 Wrightsboro Road.

The robber left the scene in a small white sedan, authorities said.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

