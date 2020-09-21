Deputy Inman released from hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends and family members of Deputy Keith Inman tell News 12 the deputy was released from Doctors Hospital Sunday.

Deputy Inman was critically injured on Sept. 2nd during a traffic stop. 29-year-old Kaylon Smith is accused of dragging the officer across a Raceway parking lot with his vehicle.

Sharon O’Taylor, with the J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation, says she’s helped the Inmans through this challenging time. “Watching the [Keith and his wife in] the hospital was very breathtaking. To see the strength they have in not only each other, but in our community. They were so appreciative of the donations and knowing people wanted to know how he was doing and the fact that so many are supporting him,” said O’Taylor.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for Deputy Inman and his family has raised more than $11,300 so far.

