Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was another cool one with temperatures well below average in the mid 70s, officially reaching 77° here in Augusta. Skies will continue to clear overnight and temperatures will be down in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

We’ll keep it breezy for tomorrow with winds between 10-15 mph for the afternoon, which might make a little more challenging if you’re going off to the golf course.

A little breezy if you're heading to the course. (WRDW)

There is a Lake Wind Advisory that is in effect until 11:00 AM tomorrow as winds could gust to near 30 mph. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid 70s before cooling off to near 50° by Tuesday morning.

Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 11 AM Monday (WRDW)

Tuesday marks the first day of Fall and it will feel like it with high temps in the mid to upper 70s, fortunately the winds will be lighter.

First Day of Fall (WRDW)

Highs will be a little warmer Wednesday into Thursday and get back in the 80s. Most days should be generally sunny. We’ll keep an eye on Tropical Storm Beta over the next few days but should end up having little to no impact for us here in the CSRA. Keep it here for updates.