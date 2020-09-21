Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies expected this evening through tonight. Lows tonight will be getting below average again. Lows north of Augusta have the potential to reach the 40s early Tuesday morning, especially areas up towards Saluda. Lows around the metro and south of I-20 will likely stay in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast less than 10 mph.

Cooler than average lows expected through Thursday morning. (WRDW)

High pressure remains across the area early this week and keeps cooler temperatures in place. Tuesday will be another gorgeous fall day with sunny skies and below average highs in the mid to low 70s. Winds will not be as breezy during the day and generally stay less than 10 mph out of the northeast.

More clouds than sun are expected during the day Wednesday as high level clouds from Beta near the Texas-Louisiana coast filter in to the region. We will remain dry on Wednesday, despite the lack of sun. Highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the west between 3-8 mph.

Moisture starts to build across the region Thursday as the remnants of Beta continues inland. This will continue cloud cover across the region and bring us the chance for a few showers by later in the day Thursday. The amount of rain we do or don’t see will be dependent on the eventual track of Beta later this week. Right now, models continue the chance for rain Friday through the weekend as moisture continues to increase and southerly flow returns to the area. We will continue to monitor as understanding of Beta’s track better materializes the next few days.

