COVID-19 claims longtime Richmond County deputy

Sgt. Charles Norton
Sgt. Charles Norton(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the passing of a longtime deputy, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has seen its first line-of-duty death from COVID-19.

Sgt. Charles Norton died Sunday at Eisenhower Army Medical Center from complications of coronavirus infection, the agency said this morning.

He was a dedicated member of the agency for 22 years, the agency said.

He was assigned as a sergeant to the Field Operations Division.

“On behalf of Sheriff Roundtree and the entire Sheriff’s Office, we offer our prayers and condolences to the family of Sgt. Norton,” the agency said this morning in a statement. “Sgt. Norton was a devout Christian, a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who loved life and never met a stranger. He will be truly missed.”

In concluding its announcement of the death, the agency urged safety measures to cut the risk of infection:

“We want to remind all of our employees and the public to continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of this virus which has taken the life of one of our own.”

There’s no word yet on a memorial ceremony or funeral arrangements. We’ll let you know when we get more information.

Colleagues in mourning

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office offered its condolences in a Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as well as the family & friends of Sergeant Charles Norton,” the agency said, calling Norton “a dedicated public servant.”

District Attorney Natalie Paine also took to social media to reflect on Norton’s death, saying:

“Your passing is a huge loss to the community. I will miss your humor, you always had a joke to make me laugh.”

