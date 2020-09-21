Coroner: Second victim in Graniteville double homicide is suspect’s brother

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a second victim in a Graniteville fatal shooting in mid-September.

Coroner Darryl Ables says the second victim has been identified as 51-year-old Robert A. Finch, who was the boyfriend of the other victim, 43-year-old Lacy Boyd.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance that occurred at the home earlier.

Robert has also been identified as the brother of the shooting suspect, Pete Finch.

Pete, according to investigators, was also involved in a shooting with officers several hours later after he opened fire with a rifle.

Officials said Pete was struck several times in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

