Coroner: Second victim in Graniteville double homicide is suspect’s brother
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a second victim in a Graniteville fatal shooting in mid-September.
Coroner Darryl Ables says the second victim has been identified as 51-year-old Robert A. Finch, who was the boyfriend of the other victim, 43-year-old Lacy Boyd.
Officials say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance that occurred at the home earlier.
Robert has also been identified as the brother of the shooting suspect, Pete Finch.
Pete, according to investigators, was also involved in a shooting with officers several hours later after he opened fire with a rifle.
Officials said Pete was struck several times in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.
